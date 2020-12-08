EU students to benefit from scholarships at Aberdeen university

EU students who choose to study at Aberdeen University will now be eligible for new scholarships.

Due to Brexit, students from EU countries will no longer have home fee status in the UK, which in Scotland meant their tuition fees were paid by the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS).

Aberdeen University has now confirmed it will be offering scholarships of up to £8,000 for eligible students who choose to study at the institution in 2021/22.

They will bring EU students fees broadly in line with those for students based in England, Wales or Northern Ireland, and are being introduced on a transitional basis to help mitigate the impact of Brexit.

Scholarships will be open to all eligible EU students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in September 2021 and January 2022, for the duration of their studies.

At the moment, 27% of the university’s home fee status undergraduate students are from the EU.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of Aberdeen University said: “The announcement of these new scholarships specifically for EU students is testament to how dearly we hold our long-forged connections with the rest of the continent, and our deep appreciation of the rich cultural diversity that EU students contribute to our community.

“When it was founded in 1495, the university looked to Europe for its inspiration. Today around a quarter of our undergraduate students and academics come from the European Union, and we are proud to have one of the highest proportions of EU students in our undergraduate population of any university in the UK.

“Regardless of the outcome of Brexit, our international outlook will remain as strong as ever. The university has always looked outwards to the world, and we remain committed to building global partnerships and welcoming international students and staff as valuable members of our community.”