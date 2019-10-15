EU citizen advice sessions to take place at Aberdeen library

A workshop on the government’s European Union Settlement Scheme is being held in Aberdeen

Home Office officials will be available to provide information about it during the event at the Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct tomorrow between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The scheme is for EU citizens and their family members who have to apply to the initiative if they plan to continue living in the UK after December 31 next year.

For more information about the event contact libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk