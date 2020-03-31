North-east estate tells visitors to stay away

One of the largest private estates in Aberdeenshire is urging people to stay away for the safety of its inhabitants.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, those on the Dunecht Estate have witnessed a large number of people driving to the land to exercise.

Those actions have been condemned in a statement on the estate’s social media pages, where there is also information about the efforts its workers have been making to help the wider community.

Dunecht is owned by The Hon Charles Anthony Pearson, the younger son of the 3rd Viscount Cowdray.

The estate statement reads: “We have been surprised by the number of people still driving to the estate, parking and going for a walk or run.

“Please do not forget that the estate is home to a number of people, including many who are vulnerable, and all of them will be very and rightly concerned about contracting the Covid-19 virus.

“Further, Dunecht Home Farms Staff are still working and about to enter a particularly busy time of year and they too are right to be worried about their health.”

