Estate agent’s virtual viewings a hit with Aberdeen buyers

An Aberdeen estate agent has found a way to work around the Covid-19 lockdown – by offering virtual viewings.

And within 48 hours of Aberdein Considine launching the initiative, an offer was made on a property in Bucksburn which has now been accepted.

The firm has used technology from the United States to create the virtual tours of homes it is selling.

Its Matterport cameras are used to scan every inch of a room in a matter of seconds and create a 3D simulation enabling prospective buyers and interested parties to stroll through the home from the comfort and safety of their own using a phone, tablet or computer.

And within two days of the launch of the technology, the first property to utilise the scheme, 14 Mill Drive in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, went under offer.

The walk through and video attracted around 6,000 views in 48 hours and an offer was quickly submitted for the two-bedroom property, which has now been accepted.

Alan Cumming, national estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, said: “We launched these new virtual viewing and valuation services to get the property market moving again.

“The digital traffic to the first set of tours has been phenomenal and it’s great to see positive results so quickly.

“We have had a large volume of requests for these tours already, and we are rolling out new ones daily on our website.”

These tours are designed to allow buyers to get a real feel for a property without physically entering it, helping sellers to minimise contact with other households in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The firm plans to utilise the innovative technology until lockdown restriction are fully eased.

As well as virtual viewings, it is also carrying out virtual valuations.

This allows Aberdein Considine’s property experts to assess the value of a home without visiting in-person.

Using video call technology, sellers can walk agents through their home so that they can accurately predict what the home is likely to achieve on the open market.

This is the only way homes can be valued at present, although physical valuations will return in the next phase of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

