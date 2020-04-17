Estate agent launches competition for budding north-east artists

A north-east estate agent is calling on budding young artists and architects to get involved in a new competition.

Savills is inviting children to grab their tools, pencils, paint brushes and crayons and create their dream home.

Entrants to the Savills Little Architects competition can either draw or paint their creation or make a model out of any materials they have at home. The age categories are split into five years and under, 6 to 10 years and 11 to 14 years.

Each category and age group will have a winner and two runners up.

Winners will receive a £50 Hobbycraft voucher, while runners up will get a £25 Hobbycraft voucher.

To enter, budding young architects simply need to take a photo of their creations and email them to marketing@savills.com with their name, age, where they’re from and the category they are entering before the closing date of April 23.