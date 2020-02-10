‘Essential’ north-east footbridge to be replaced after years of delays

An “essential” footbridge which connects two sides of a north-east town is to be replaced during the summer holidays.

Funding was approved for the 55m timber footbridge in Meiklemill at the Formartine Area Committee last April but it wasn’t known until now when the work would start.

The bridge, which runs across the River Ythan near to Meiklemill Primary School and Gordon Park, was damaged during Storm Frank in January 2016, and £40,000 was put aside last year for its repair.

It was on the reserve list in 2017-18, however due to a lack of additional monies available cash was only allocated for the project in the 2019-20 financial year.

Now the repairs will go ahead in July and are expected to take around six weeks to complete, with a finish date set for August 14.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who represents the Ellon and district ward, said that some repairs were carried out at the site in 2017 but nothing had been done since.

In 2017 NL Williams Group was contracted by the local authority to replace the existing surface on the footbridge with robust anti-slip surface panels.

A statement from the firm said: “The panels were transported along with a team of highly trained operatives.

“The panels were installed over three days and Aberdeenshire Council was pleased with the outcome of the project.”

Mrs Owen said: “Meiklemill footbridge is an essential link between the two sides of the town but over the last few years it has been showing its age and various repairs have taken place but now it is time for it to be replaced.

“I have liaised with the bridges and structures manager on a number of occasions.

“The replacement works are programmed to start on Monday July 6, the first week of the 2020 school summer holidays, and will last approximately six weeks, finishing on August 14.”

She added that the work was expected to cause some inconvenience to those living in the area who will have to take a detour, however the repairs would be worth it in the long term.

She said: “I understand that this will undoubtedly cause some disruption as it will be a slightly longer walk to reach the town, but I hope everyone will be patient as the new footbridge will be worth the wait.

“I do thank the council officers for programming this work for the holidays as this is definitely the right time to do it.”

Last April design work for the Waterside Bridge in Newburgh was also approved and refurbishments are due to be carried out some time this year and next.