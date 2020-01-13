Eric was a ‘loving father, grandfather and friend’: Family’s tribute to 80-year-old killed in A90 crash

Tributes have been paid to a north-east grandfather who died following a collision on the A90.

Eric Douglas, from Stonehaven, was the sole occupant of the white Kia Rio car which was involved in a crash on the A90 near Lumgair in Stonehaven at around 5pm on Friday night.

The 80-year-old’s family have paid tribute to him.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, the family said: “Eric was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many who was well known in the local community.

“We are deeply saddened by his death and he will be greatly missed. As a family we respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time”

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash and police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident and haven’t yet spoken to them to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2696 of 10 January 2020.