Equinor making job cuts in UK, Canada and US in response to oil downturn

Equinor is making job cuts in the UK, Canada and US in response to the oil downturn, with its Aberdeen workforce included in the process.

The Norwegian energy firm told the news agency Reuters that around 20% of roles in each country are being cut and that employees were told earlier this week.

The plans, which include reducing contractor numbers by half, are intended to keep the firm profitable amid lower oil prices.

Equinor has four offices in the UK, but its main oil and gas operations base is in Aberdeen.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed to Energy Voice that the Aberdeen workforce is involved in the process.