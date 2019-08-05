Sign up to support north-east flower show

Green-fingered residents have been urged to get involved with a flower show in a north-east community.

The annual Ellon flower show will take place later this month with organisers looking for people to come along and support the event.

It is the 36th event organised by the Ellon and district Gardening club.

Victoria Hall in the town will host the flower show from noon until 3.30pm on August 17.

Anyone looking to get involved can message the group at www.facebook.com/ellonflowershow