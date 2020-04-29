EnQuest to axe hundreds of UK roles

The struggling UK oil and gas sector was dealt another blow on Tuesday as EnQuest confirmed it expected to cut 530 positions.

The company said it had taken “decisive action” to steer itself through the “challenging economic environment”, by launching a six-week consultation with employees.

A source claimed the 530 job losses would be spread across EnQuest’s Aberdeen office, its offshore installations and Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland, affecting full-time staff members and contractors.

A spokeswoman for EnQuest confirmed the total, but said a specific breakdown by location would not be possible while the consultation is on-going.