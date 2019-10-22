EnQuest should be ‘transparent’ after North Sea platform evacuated, says union boss

A union boss has called on operator EnQuest to be transparent about any structural issues with its Thistle platform in the North Sea.

EnQuest evacuated all 115 crew members yesterday after a “subsea structural inspection” of the installation around 125 miles north-east of Shetland.

The operator has not elaborated on the nature of the problem however the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed it is investigating.

It is one of the few times that a platform has been down-manned due to structural concerns.