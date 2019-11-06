EnQuest platform evacuation shows need for ‘vigilance’, warns HSE chairman

The chairman of the Health and safety Executive (HSE) has warned the North Sea needs to be “constantly vigilant” after a platform was evacuated over structural concerns.
Martin Temple addressed delegates at the opening session of the Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) HSE Conference in Aberdeen on Wednesday, referencing the down-manning of EnQuest’s Thistle Alpha installation last month.
The platform, around 125miles north-east of Shetland, evacuated its 115 crew after a subsea inspection flagged deterioration in the condition of a metal plate connecting a storage tank to the platform’s legs.
Mr Temple said that recent case, among others, highlighted the need for the sector to focus on asset integrity.
