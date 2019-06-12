Enormous rabbit takes part in north-east run to promote charity walk

A seven-foot giant rabbit took part in a park run to raise awareness of an upcoming charity walk.

Clancy, the mascot for Clan Cancer Support, joined the runners at the weekly park run at Crathes Castle as a warm-up for the walk, taking place there on September 1.

The mascot was at the race to promote the Clan Walk, an annual event which will see walkers take part in either a 15 or three-mile walk.

Setting off from Crathes Castle, the Banchory Big One will take walkers 15 miles around the Crathes estate and nearby country roads, with the Milton Mini giving families and individuals a more leisurely three-mile option around the castle grounds.

Clare Jamieson, Clan’s fundraising events co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted Clancy was able to attempt the park run, even if the full five kilometres was too much for him on a hot day.”

The Clan Walk is now in its third year.