Engineers working to fix burst water main in Aberdeen

Engineers are carrying out emergency repairs to a burst water main in Aberdeen.

Scottish Water workers are on Dubford Road trying to fix the issue reported at 9.35am this morning.

Residents in the AB23 area of Bridge of Don have been warned they may experience problems with their water supply.

The Scottish Water website said this morning: “We are now on-site at Dubford Road to carry out emergency repairs to a burst 10 inch main.

“We will work through the day to carry out this work.

“Some of our customers in the area will experience no water or low pressure.

“We thank our customers for their patience while this work is being carried out.”