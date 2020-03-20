Engineers working to restore supply as more than 650 north-east homes hit by power cut

More than 650 homes in a north-east community are without power this afternoon.

According to the SSE 659 properties in the AB41 area, near Newburgh, lost power shortly before 12pm.

Engineers are working to restore power, and hope to have all homes reconnected by 3pm.

The 10 affected postcodes are;

AB41 6AA

AB41 6AD

AB41 6AH

AB41 6BE

AB41 6BL

AB41 6BN

AB41 6BQ

AB41 6DA

AB41 8LQ

AB41 8LR

A SSEN spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience cause by today’s power cut and assure them our engineers are working as safely and quickly to restore power as soon as possible.”