Engineers on site after Aberdeen homes hit by power cut

A number of homes in Aberdeen are without power this afternoon.

Engineers from SSE are working to restore supplies to properties in Bridge of Don.

In total four postcode areas within the AB23 zone are without electricity.

The fault was reported to the utility provider at around 2.45pm, with engineers hoping to have supplies restored by 7.30pm

The affected postcodes are AB23 8GB, AB23 8GD, AB23 8GW and AB23 8GX.

A spokesperson from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who were affected by this power cut, and assure them that our engineers did everything they could to restore supplies as safely and as quickly as possible.”