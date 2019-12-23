Engineers sent out after north-east homes suffer power cut

Homes in 16 north-east postcodes are without power – and engineers have been sent out to repair the fault.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said parts of Danestone and Dyce were hit with power cuts around 9.25pm.
A spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.
“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.
“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FW8176’.”
The affected postcodes are:
AB21 0HW
AB21 7AL
AB21 7AN
AB21 7AP
AB21 7AR
AB22 8AN
AB22 8AP
AB22 8AQ
AB22 8AR
AB22 8AS
AB22 8AT
AB22 8AW
AB22 8BQ
AB23 8NP
AB23 8NQ
AB23 8UT