Engineers sent out after north-east homes suffer power cut

Homes in 16 north-east postcodes are without power – and engineers have been sent out to repair the fault.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said parts of Danestone and Dyce were hit with power cuts around 9.25pm.

A spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘FW8176’.”

The affected postcodes are:

AB21 0HW

AB21 7AL

AB21 7AN

AB21 7AP

AB21 7AR

AB22 8AN

AB22 8AP

AB22 8AQ

AB22 8AR

AB22 8AS

AB22 8AT

AB22 8AW

AB22 8BQ

AB23 8NP

AB23 8NQ

AB23 8UT