Engineers restore water to 120 homes in north-east village

Around 120 homes in a north-east village were experiencing issues with their water supply this morning.

The issue, affecting the Belhelvie area, was reported to Scottish Water shortly before 10am this morning.

The fault was traced to a burst water main in the area.

According to the utility firm, homes in the area may have had no water or low pressure. People may also have discoloured water coming out of their taps.

The repair was completed shortly before 12pm, with customers expected to be back to normal by around 12.30pm.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We would like to apologise for the disruption to water supplies experienced by around 120 customers in Belhelvie this morning.

“Our local team has been on site to excavate and repair a burst that had occurred on the water main serving customers in the area.

“The repair was completed a short time before 12pm and the water network is now returning to normal operation.

“Affected customers should come back into supply before 12:30pm.

“As normal supply is restored, some customers may experience intermittent water pressure or discoloration.

“If this occurs, they are advised to run the cold tap in their kitchen at half pressure until the water runs clear.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by today’s burst and thank customers for their patience while our team worked to restore normal service as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate that it is a difficult time for customers to be without water at home and are doing all we can to minimise the disruption that incidents like this cause.”