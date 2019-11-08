Engineers on site after north-east homes hit by power cut

A number of homes in the north-east are without power this morning.

Engineers from SSE are working to restore supplies to properties near Peterhead.

In total two postcode areas within the AB42 zone are without electricity.

The fault was reported to the utility provider at around 8.50am, with engineers working on the issues.

The affected postcodes are AB42 0HU and AB42 0UQ.

A statement from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”