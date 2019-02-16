Video: Engineers fix burst water main in Aberdeen

Engineers have carried out emergency repairs to a burst water main in Aberdeen.

Scottish Water workers were on Dubford Road fixing the issue reported at 9.35am this morning.

Residents in the AB23 area of Bridge of Don were warned they may experience problems with their water supply.

Scottish Water said in an update this evening the issue was fixed at 5.25pm.

The Scottish Water website said: “The repair being carried out in Dubford Road is now complete.

“We apologise for the delay and any inconvenience this has caused.

“As supplies restore you may experience some discolouration, this is normal and will start to clear as the system fully recovers.”