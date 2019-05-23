Engineers dealing with burst water main in north-east town

Scottish Water engineers are battling to fix a burst water main in a north-east town.

Problems with the supply have caused low pressure and discoloured water in Ellon.

Initially, the body hopes it would be able to fix the issue, which has hit both Hatton and Ellon, by 5pm but it has since moved that prediction to around 6.30pm.

The issue was discovered early this afternoon.

It is understood that around 15 customers have been hit directly by the fault, but more in the wider area are dealing with low pressure.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “We would like to apologise to customers whose water supply has been affected today by a burst that occurred on a 12” water main on the east side of Ellon.

“A team has been working on site to excavate the main and complete repairs. The repair is now complete and the water main is recharging, meaning that all customer supplies should be restored by around 6:30pm.

“As supplies are restored it is possible that some customers may experience some discoloured water.

“If this occurs, they should run the cold water tap in their kitchen until the water runs clear.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while our local team works to complete supply restoration.”