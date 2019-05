Engineers were drafted in following issues at two sets of traffic lights in Aberdeen this morning.

Siemens staff were called to Ellon Road and Crown Street, where issues had been reported with signals.

The Ellon Road lights were out between 2.46am and 6.48am due to power cut in the area.

The lights on Crown Street were cut for just over an hour between 9.08am and 10.16am due to a correspondence fault.

Both faults have now been fixed.