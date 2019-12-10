Engineers called to Aberdeen community following power cut

Properties in an Aberdeen community are without power this afternoon.

Homes in the AB21 area lost supply shortly before 10am this morning.

In total four postcode areas have been affected.

According to network operator SSEN, engineers have been on site since shortly after 10am, and are aiming to have supplies restored by 3pm.

In a statement, the utility firm apologised to customers, adding: “Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105.”