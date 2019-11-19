Engineers called in to repair burst water main in Aberdeen

Engineers have been called to repair a burst water main in Aberdeen.

According to Scottish Water, the issue is causing some properties in Kingswells to be without water, or suffering from low pressure or discoloured water.

A statement on the Scottish Water website said: “A burst water main has been located at Kingswells, Aberdeen and is causing a loss of supply, low pressure and discoloured water in the surrounding area.

“Operatives are on site and we are waiting on a squad to arrive, we aim to have the repairs completed as quickly as possible.

“At the moment we can’t say for sure when supplies will be back to normal.

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused this evening.”