North-east engineer scoops award for ‘outstanding’ performance during studies

A north-east graduate has scooped a sponsored award for his efforts, dedication and “outstanding” performance.

When Ryan Taylor from Crimond left school he went straight into an apprenticeship with Score Group, where he gained his HNC in mechanical engineering.

After working for more than 12 years in the oil and gas sector – in the company and later as self-employed – Mr Taylor decided to put yet another difficult task before himself and return to college.

Going up the ladder and becoming a project supervisor for National Grid at St Fergus inspired the graduate to get his head back in the books and pursue an HND in mechanical engineering at North East Scotland College (Nescol).

Mr Taylor said: “It wasn’t a requirement of the job or anything – I just thought it would be beneficial as many of the subjects were relevant to my role.

“When the company became aware of my plans they offered to sponsor me, which was great, and I managed to study on a part- time basis over two years.

“My family were really supportive as it was quite challenging going back to college after a 12 year gap and I was also working shifts. It required a lot of dedication and commitment, but I got there.”

Mr Taylor’s efforts and dedication were recognised both within his studies and work with the Score sponsored award for outstanding student and a promotion to the role of site controller.

He was presented with the accolade at his online graduation ceremony today alongside three of his fellow graduates – Ross Fraser from Aberdeen, Sean Thomson from Fraserburgh and Ellie McNeill from Mintlaw.