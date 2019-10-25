Enforcement action recommended for Aberdeen bar that broke planning rules

Aberdeen City Council has issued a recommendation to authorise an enforcement notice on a city bar.

Councillors at the planning development management committee have been recommended to approve the notice when it meets on Thursday, which will ask the owners of Soju, now called Valentino’s, on Carden Place, to take action to fix a planning breach.

The report said that an unauthorised bar enclosure unit was erected, despite planning permission for the area being refused under delegated powers on April 3 this year.

The report adds: “In February 2019 a partially retrospective application for planning permission was submitted for the erection of an outdoor bar enclosure unit on the first floor terrace area with associated works.

“No works to rectify the works have taken place, and no appeal against the planning authority’s decision was submitted.

“The council therefore seeks to take formal enforcement action to rectify the breach of planning control on site by requiring the removal of the unauthorised bar enclosure unit.”

Council officers said the development was identified as a “threat” to the special architectural and historic interest of the Albyn Place/Rubislaw conservation area.

Noise complaints resulting from the outside bar area have also been made to the environmental health service by residents.

The full report will be discussed at the committee meeting on Thursday.