Aberdeen energy scheme makes million kilowatt hour milestone

An Aberdeen renewable energy scheme has hit a milestone of generating one million kilowatt hours.

The Donside hydro scheme turns the currents from the River Don into power.

It is operated by the community and has been in place since 2016, spearheaded by group Aberdeen Community Energy.

The hydro has been doing well recently as a result of all the rainy weather in the city.

Director Jane Fullerton said: “It’s an exciting landmark.

“It’s a million kilowatts, so it’s really something exciting to shout about.

“It just shows that it is working and is doing what it is meant to do.

“We’re loving the rain. Last year was terribly dry and the turbine didn’t work for a number of weeks, so we’re absolutely delighted.

“We’re creating clean, green energy, which isn’t causing any pollution. It’s fantastic.”

The hydro sells electricity to the national grid, and is expected to generate thousands of pounds for a community fund.

The turbine has an otter screen which protects the small creatures from falling into it.

Jane said: “It stops creatures and it stops plastics from floating away in the river.

“We get lots of plastic bottles. We pick them out and recycle them. It prevents them going into the ocean.

“At the moment, we’re also getting a lot of reeds.

“We have to clean the screen by hand, and sometimes we have people out cleaning it every day.”

Income generated from the project is channelled into initiatives that will achieve social and environmental benefits for the local area.

The hydro boasts the UK’s widest Archimedean screw turbine, which is a fish-friendly hydro unit.

There are several projects under way at the site, including plans to transform the site around the hydro which are currently under public consultation.

A new piece of artwork is also in the works, based on the Archimedean screw.