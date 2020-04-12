Energy provider opens funding for virus hit north-east communities

Communities across Aberdeen have been urged to apply for funding to support them through the coronavirus outbreak.

Energy provider SSEN has set up an emergency response fund to help those most affected by the virus.

A total of £325,000 has been made available for communities. The money is intended to support community-based responses to help those who are social distancing or self isolating.

Community councils have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to £3,000 to support their responses.

The firm said in a statement: “SSEN recognises the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the communities we support and has allocated the 2020 round of the fund specifically for projects which support the community response to coronavirus.”

City councillor Jackie Dunbar said: “This community funding is very much welcomed, particularly during these challenging times.

“I would encourage community councils and community groups to make use of the funding which can be used to assist with activities that will benefit vulnerable people in our communities.”

