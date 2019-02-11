Energy industry event to be held for Aberdeen youngsters

Youngsters looking for advice on how to succeed in the energy industry will be able to attend an event at Robert Gordon University this week.

Two talks will be held to give young people an insight into what it is like to work in the sector.

Lina Serpa of BP and Dr Tharaka Gunarathne will both speak at the event on February 16.

It is being organised by social enterprise AFBE-UK Scotland.

Dr Ollie Folayan, chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “We’ve had first-rate feedback from students and graduates about previous transition events and we expect this latest one to be another successful gathering.

“Experienced professionals will be on hand to pass on tips on what to expect when trying to land that first job.

“The presentations from Lina and Dr Tharaka will also provide insight on how to have a successful career.”