Energy industry changes documented in new programme

A NEW programme has been created exploring how the energy industry is adapting to some of the biggest challenges of the 21st Century.

OGUK, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, and ITN production Industry News have co-produced the Energy Of The Future programme.

Presented by newsreader Natasha Kaplinksy, the programme follows the ways in which the industry is adapting to challenges including rising demand and energy security, reduced carbon footprint and climate change.

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “Energy Of The Future is an excellent showcase of what the industry is all about – providing real solutions to some of the greatest challenges the UK and indeed the world face.”

The programme was previewed at the Offshore Europe conference earlier this month.