Energy giants Shell and BP urging Aberdeen staff to work from home

Energy giants Shell and BP have urged staff in Aberdeen to work from home.

Both firms’ offices remain open – but staff are being urged to stay away.

A Shell spokesman said the firm was following government advice.

He said: “Currently, Shell UK offices are open, although we are encouraging people to work from home if they can.

“In addition, we have business continuity plans in place to ensure the sustainability of our supply chain and our ability to meet the needs of our customers and partners if the situation develops further.”

A BP spokesman said it had adopted a similar policy, although its office in Aberdeen has not been closed.

