Energy giant on hunt for young north-east engineers

Young people in the north-east could get the chance to be on the frontline of efforts to decarbonise the UK.

Energy giant SSE is recruiting the next generation of energy workers as its latest apprenticeship programme opens for applications.

A wide variety of positions are available, from working on the onshore and offshore wind farms and hydro projects that will generate clean green energy to maintaining the flexible electricity grids needed to allow more renewables into the mix.

Apprenticeships and trainee engineer positions are based across the north of Scotland.

SSE’s HR director John Stewart said: “The UK Government has ambitious targets to achieve net zero by 2050 – 2045 in Scotland – and we need a skilled workforce ready to deliver.

“For apprentices setting out on a career in energy this challenge presents a great opportunity.

“They will maintain, manage and operate the vital assets, infrastructure and support industry to help the UK meet its climate change commitments. And they will get the satisfaction of making a difference to the future of our energy system.

“I’d urge anyone thinking about a career in energy to get in touch or visit our website.”

Visit sse.com/careers/apprentices-and-trainees for details.