Energy giant BP donates PPE to north-east key workers

Energy giant BP has donated thousands of pieces of protective equipment to key workers in the north-east.

The package consisted of 500 face visors, 500 3M masks and 1,000 three-ply masks.

It was delivered to NHS Grampian’s central stores facility and will be distributed as required.

Vince Shields of NHS Grampian said: “We are really grateful to BP for their donation. It is a useful supplement to the core supplies provided nationally and it allows us to quickly respond to any changes in demand.”

BP’s health and safety manager Giles Mackey added: “BP is pleased to be able to play a small part in helping to maintain NHS Grampian’s PPE stocks during this highly-challenging time.

“We owe it to our frontline workers to make sure they have what they need to protect the public while also protecting themselves.”