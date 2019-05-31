Energy for Aberdeen’s Kiltwalkers

A supermarket is gearing up to make sure walkers have enough energy for this Sunday’s Kiltwalk.

Aldi, the Kiltwalk’s supermarket sponsor, is responsible for feeding those taking part throughout the trek.

Kevin the Carrot will be supplying energy boosting snacks, including 1,400 apples and bananas, 6,200 cereal bars and 3,300 packs of jelly sweets.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland Aldi, said: “We’re very proud to be official supermarket partner of Kiltwalk and to be able to support the thousands of Kiltwalkers who will take part across the country this year.

“These events raise an astonishing amount of money for charities across Scotland, and we are privileged to be able to do our bit to help keep everyone’s energy topped up as they raise money for charities close to their hearts.”

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk takes place this Sunday.