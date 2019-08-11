Energy firm urges north-east customers to download power cut app

An energy firm is urging its customers in the north-east to sign up to a new user-friendly system.

SSEN’s Power Track app allows customers to alert network operators to power cuts and faults through their mobile devices.

The notification goes directly to the team dispatching engineers to the incident, allowing supply to be restored as quickly as possible.

The app is the first of its kind to be developed – and allows members of the public to take photos of any damage they see and send it to SSEN teams, allowing engineers to pinpoint the exact nature and location of a fault.

SSEN’s head of customer service and stakeholder strategy Lisa Doogan said: “Our key aim is improving the resilience of our networks and doing all we can to minimise the risk of disruption to our customers’ supplies.

“We know that, in the unlikely event of power cuts, our customers want to be kept informed, so we want to make sure we provide them with all they need to keep in touch and report directly to our teams, in whichever way they feel most comfortable.

“Power Track has enabled that two-way communication through a simple system that our customers find easy and quick to use.”