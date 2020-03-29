Energy firm raises £20,000 for Aberdeen charities

Staff at a leading international energy logistics provider in Aberdeen have helped to raise £20,000 for two charities.

Workers at Peterson held events such as bake sales, themed days, raffles and the annual Christmas Dance to fundraise for Aberdeen Care and Repair and Aberdeen Foyer throughout last year.

Each charity will receive £10,000 to support the important work they do for the community.

Stuart White, regional director at Peterson, said: “I am proud of our team’s fantastic achievement in raising a substantial sum for two very worthy charities, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in our local community.

“We look forward to continuing with our future fundraising efforts.”

Two different charities are selected by Peterson staff each year for the Aberdeen and surrounding offices and a total of £80,000 has been raised over the past four years.

Karen Milne, manager at Aberdeen Care and Repair Services, said: “We’re delighted to receive this generous donation from Peterson, which allows us to continue our work around early home safety intervention and dementia.

This year Peterson will support Community Food Initiatives North East and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.