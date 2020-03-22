Energy firm helps north-east students gear up for ROV contest

A global energy firm has teamed up with a group of north-east students to build a state-of-the-art vehicle.

Neptune Energy is working with students from Aberdeen University to build a working remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The company agreed to become primary sponsor of the project, which is being carried out by the university’s electrical and electronic engineering society.

The society has entered a team – called Nautilus ROV – into a global competition run by the Marine Advanced Technology Education centre (Mate).

Neptune is providing funds for the construction of the vehicle, as well as giving the students access to its senior engineering and projects team for advice.

Alan Muirhead, Neptune’s director of projects and engineering in the UK, said: “We’re excited to partner with the Nautilus ROV team.

“From the outset, we were impressed with their plans and strategic approach to the challenge of building a working ROV.

“We’re growing our business in the UK and globally, and meeting the challenges presented in the future requires new technologies, digital innovation and radical new approaches.

“The industry has a responsibility to support the next generation of energy industry professionals and we’re looking forward to developing strong, lasting links with the University and the EEESoc.”

ROVs are regularly used in the energy industry to inspect subsea infrastructure.

As part of the Mate ROV competition, teams from across the world will structure themselves as companies, then design and build a vehicle.

The Nautilus ROV team consists of eight technical and five administrative roles across nine departments.

Each technical department has junior engineer positions, designed to aid the work of the technical leads and provide training for future department heads.

The competition will challenge teams on various aspects of large-scale projects, including finance, marketing, health and safety and the capabilities of the ROV.

The students’ skills will be tested across a range of roles, including engineering and project management.

The vehicle will be built at Aberdeen University and will be tested at facilities in the north-east.

Nautilus project manager Thomas Godfrey-Brown said: “We greatly appreciate Neptune’s support and look forward to working with them.

“It’s a great opportunity for the team to interact with oil and gas professionals, test their abilities and practically apply the learnings from their degree programme.

“As well as creating a point of contact between students and the energy industry, we believe this can act as a platform for the students to showcase their talents and potential as skilled candidates for subsea and marine-oriented roles.”

The main competition will be held in the US next year.