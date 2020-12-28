Energy firm donates £2,500 to Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen charity has received a cash boost to help it continue to give out emergency food parcels.

Energy logistics and supply chain solutions firm Peterson has donated a total of £22,500 to nine food banks across its locations globally, to help them provide support to communities over the festive period.

One of the charities to benefit was Community Foods Initiative North East (CFINE), which is based in Aberdeen.

It has been given a £2,500 share of the cash, which Peterson said comes at a time where the Covid-19 pandemic has “placed unprecedented demand on food banks” and an increased number of families and individuals rely on the service.

Sarah Moore, executive director at Peterson, said: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone which has impacted us all as businesses and industry, but also as individuals and families.

“The holiday period puts an additional strain on many of us, so it is important that we do what we can to give back to the regions that we operate in during this time.

“We are pleased to play our part by supporting local food bank organisations which have a vital role in helping vulnerable members of our communities.

“Our donation will help food banks to continue the exceptional work they do to alleviate stress faced by families and individuals experiencing food insecurity over this particularly difficult time of year.”