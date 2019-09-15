Energy cities role delights Aberdeen provost

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has spoken of his honour after being chosen to represent a body aimed at boosting international trade.

Barney Crockett has been elected new president of the World Energy Cities Partnership, which brings together the world’s top 20 energy capitals, including the Granite City.

The partnership allows those cities to collaborate on energy projects, boosting jobs and trade in each one.

Mr Crockett’s appointment was made in a Town House ceremony on Saturday – the final day of the partnership’s annual meeting and conference which was held across 11 north-east venues.

He said he wants to oversee the partnership’s work so it can help attract even more investment to Aberdeen.

He added: “It is a great honour for me personally to become the partnership’s president in what is a very exciting time in the life of Aberdeen.

“Renewable energy is no longer seen as an alternative or future energy – it has become a mainstream energy source and this topic was a focal point throughout the annual meeting and conference.”

During the conference, dozens of visitors from cities such as Doha, Rio de Janeiro and Cape Town visited firms such as Eat on the Green in Udny and BrewDog in Castlegate and in Ellon.

Mr Crockett said: “The world is changing – Aberdeen is transforming.

“The presidency gives us the opportunity to further enhance the city’s reputation as a global energy hub and world-class business location while attracting further investment.

“It will lead to further collaboration between Aberdeen and other member cities and I would encourage industry, the academic sector, civic and third-sector leaders to get involved to maximise the long-term benefits that being part of partnership has to offer.”