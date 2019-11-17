Endangered flower species planted in north-east village

Conservation experts in the north-east are working to save a rare species of flower.

The endangered alpine blue-sow thistle has been planted along a gorge at the Water of Clunie in Braemar, where it is hoped it will thrive.

The joint project between Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) also includes new signs to bring the story of the plant alive for visitors and locals.

Alpine blue-sow thistle is a rare plant in the UK, with only four populations known to survive naturally in the wild. It is thought the plant’s distribution in Scotland may have been wider in the past but has been reduced by grazing.

The species is identified in the Scottish Government’s Biodiversity Route Map to 2020 as a target for conservation action.

Operations officer for Scottish Natural Heritage Mike Smedley said: “The planting site by the Water of Clunie is one of several chosen to see whether it is possible to establish this species at relatively low altitude.

“If successful, flowers could be visible from the bridge as early as next year.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase nature conservation in action to thousands of people each year at a popular tourist spot in the heart of Braemar.”