End of line for signal box as North-east railwayman retires

An era has come to an end with the demolition of a signal box that has stood by North-east railway tracks for 70 years.

The small hut’s destruction at Elgin Railway Station was a poignant moment for signalman Norman Green who finished his final shift on Friday and is now retiring.

The last Inverness-bound train passed the spot at 11.30pm, and the cabin was closed for good at midnight.

Norman lives across the road from what was his workplace and reflected on 17 happy years there.

He said: “My brother worked in the railway, and I would often joke to him that working in the signal box would be ideal for me given my address.

“I had worked in management in the whisky industry for 30 years, and when I lost that job things just fell into place.

“This has been a really good job, and I will miss the work.”

The demolition of the Elgin West signal box also marks the end of a rail tradition stretching back to Victorian times.

The key system, where a signalman hands a brass token to the train driver as he passes, is now only used at a handful of locations.

The token is needed to enter a section of single track, and only one is held by any one train at any time, so that there is only one train on the track to avoid collisions.