News / Local

End of Haudagain traffic delays could be in sight as reopening date is announced

By Lauren Robertson
06/09/2021, 9:21 pm Updated: 06/09/2021, 9:22 pm
Repair work at Haudagain roundabout. Picture by Wullie Marr.
A stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road could reopen this week after being closed due to a gas leak.

On Saturday August 28, Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road were closed after a gas leak left residents without supplies.

Road closures westbound from the Haudagain roundabout have been in place since, but  recent update from SGN says the end could be in sight.

It has been announced that repairs are nearing completion and that the road is expected to reopen on Wednesday, September 8.

SGN also thanked locals for their patience while works to repair the damages were ongoing.

For over a week now, drivers have been advised to avoid the Haudagain area completely.

Though there was a diversion in place down Muggiemoss Road, delays of around 30-minutes were still being experienced.

SGN have been keeping the public updated on their progress as they worked to repair the damaged gas pipe and road.

Many locals are thankful that the bottleneck that is the Haudagain roundabout will not be around for much longer.

Though works have been delayed due to Covid, a multi-million-pound bypass will soon take its place.

Though works have been delayed due to Covid, a multi-million-pound bypass will soon take its place.