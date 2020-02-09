‘End of an era’: Aberdeen furnishing store to shut down after 40 years

The owner of a family-run paint and wallpaper shop has said its closure after 40 years will mark the “end of an era”.

The director of Lawrence Milne Decorators, Kevin Milne, has announced the store at the Berryden Retail Park in Aberdeen will be closing down later this month.

He said the outlet, which has operated in a variety of locations, will shut due to “rising costs and tough trading conditions in the retail market”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kevin added: “Over the last four or five years, it’s just became harder, especially with there being more competition now and more competition online as well.”

But Mr Milne has stressed that the shop in Ellon and the painting and decorating side of the business will not be affected.

He said: “The painting and decorating side is the main part of the business, and hasn’t been affected by this.”