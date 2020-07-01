End of an era as AECC arena torn down

New pictures show how the main arena at the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) has been gutted by the latest demolition works on the site.

Work to tear down the building in Bridge of Don began in March, but was put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

It recommenced two weeks ago, and the demolition has now progressed to the point where a roof and metal framework is all that remains of the main body of the centre.

There is yet to be any movement forward on future plans for the site, with ongoing restrictions delaying any discussions between potential buyers and Aberdeen City Council.

The final concert at the venue, which first opened its doors in 1985, took place last summer, and its role as a host for the biggest cultural and business events in the north-east was usurped by the new P&J Live after that opened in August.

A building warrant to demolish buildings at the site, including the main arena, was submitted in September 2019, and it was approved by the local authority in January.

As well as the removal of the old main arena building, the covered walkway that connects to the section of the conference centre next to the Holiday Inn Express will also be removed.

Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse, who grew up in the area and said she visited the venue “hundreds” of times, added: “If they’ve started to demolish it, work is in progress, and the sooner it’s down the better.”

It is expected that the value of the work to be undertaken will be around £750,000.

It is understood that the remaining conference centre will be retained as well as the nearby park-and-ride facility.