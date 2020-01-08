End of an era as plans approved to flatten AECC arena

Work to knock down Aberdeen’s former exhibition centre is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Aberdeen City Council submitted a building warrant to demolish existing buildings at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) in Bridge of Don, alongside agents Fairhurst.

The site is no longer in use following the opening of the P&J Live arena in August last year.

The multi-million-pound state-of-the-art event complex, which is in Bucksburn, now hosts all major events.

The AECC first opened its doors in 1985 and comprised of conference facilities and a multi-purpose arena.

It has now been permanently closed.

A building warrant was submitted in September to demolish buildings at the site including the main arena, which has now been approved by the local authority.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said now the building warrant has been granted, the “intention” would be for that work to start “immediately”.

He added: “That might include internal works first which people won’t be able to see.”

As well as the removal of the old main arena building, the covered walkway that connects to the section of the conference centre next to the Holiday Inn Express will also be removed.

It is expected that the value of the work to be undertaken will be around £750,000.

The warrant has an expiry date of January 6 2023 and all work must be completed by then.

It is understood that the remaining conference centre will be retained as well as the nearby park-and-ride facility.

Talks regarding the future use of the site are still ongoing.

Plans were previously submitted to the local authority by developers Henry Boot in May 2015 for the land, which hoped to create a mixed use development including approximately 498 residential units, properties for commercial and business use, a recycling centre and park-and-ride facility.

The application is still pending and there was a number of documents uploaded on to the site in 2018, along with a letter of objection received last year.

It stated: “The site would have been better used as a new north-east HQ and training hub for Police Scotland with Queen Street being disposed of.

“There would be ample space to create a specialist training facility, which Police Scotland does not have anywhere north of the central belt.”

Discussions have also been under way with the King’s Community Church over the site, with the church keen to move from its base on King Street.

The church began in 1951 with a small gathering before it moved to the city centre church in 1969 where it has remained.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “A building warrant to demolish the arena at the old AECC and a covered walkway to the adjacent hotel has been approved by the planning authority.”