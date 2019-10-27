End credits to roll for north-east town’s cinema group

A group that brought the big screen experience to a north-east town will screen its last film ahead of a new cinema opening.

For the past five years, Peterhead Cinema has been showing the latest releases at the port’s community theatre.

The final screening will take place a few days before Christmas and it comes as the council confirms it is supporting proposals for a new picture house.

The last film will be Disney’s Frozen 2 which will be shown on Saturday December 21.

Announcing the last movie, Peterhead Cinema said in a statement its aim was to provide the town with an “affordable, accessible cinema” and members felt they had “achieved this goal”.

The statement added: “Most of you will be aware that a new cinema is coming to Peterhead in the near future.

“With this in mind, we have taken the decision we will not be able to compete with this facility.

“It is with regret and a heavy heart we announce that Peterhead Cinema will be screening for the last time on Saturday December 21.

“Our aim was always to provide affordable, accessible cinema to the people in Peterhead.

“We feel that we achieved this goal.

“Our success has clearly shown an opportunity for a full-time cinema in the town.

“We hope the new cinema company also provides a level of ticket pricing affordable to all.”

The decision comes as proposals for a £2 million five-screen cinema in the former Gala Bingo Hall on Marischal Street move forward.

Irish firm Melcorpo Property and Arc Cinema is behind the venture and hopes to create 15 new jobs.

Aberdeenshire Council has already thrown its support behind the move with a £200,000 funding boost.

The local authority’s infrastructure services committee agreed to use the property investment fund to make the development a reality.

Committee chairman Peter Argyle said it would help attract “further investment” into the Buchan town.

He said: “This project has the potential to act as a catalyst for further investment in Peterhead town centre and lever in significant private sector investment.

“This development will also help to deliver a number of outcomes within the Peterhead regeneration action plan, as well as creating an additional 15 jobs within the town centre.”

Earlier this year, Melcorpo was given a £10,000 grant to conduct a feasibility study into the cinema.