‘Encouraging start’ for businesses as Aberdeen beer gardens reopen

Pubs and hotels across the north-east opened their beer gardens as punters flocked for their first pints since March.

Bars and cafes across the region opened for business for the first time since March 20.

Landlords spoke of their delight as customers returned.

And Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the opening of beer gardens and outdoor areas could pave the way for a permanent “cafe culture” in the city.

He said: “We were delighted to see healthy numbers enjoy the outdoor cafes and beer gardens today in Aberdeen.

“Our businesses reported that they were busy and this is all to the good.

“We’ve long held the view that cafe culture can be developed much further in the city and although it is but day one, an encouraging start.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart urged people to enjoy themselves – but to do so responsibly and observe social distancing.

He said: “As we ease out of lockdown, I hope folk can enjoy the lovely weather expected this weekend in beer gardens across the city – this is a welcome boost that has been enabled by folk across Scotland following lockdown measures so closely to this point.

“But I must warn that this virus has not gone away. We cannot risk a second spike that would be devasting to people and the economy – so please stick to the rules while having a good time.”