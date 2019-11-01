Empty Aberdeen office block could be demolished to make way for 140 flats

A large Aberdeen city centre office block, which could be turned into up to 140 new flats, has lain on the market for nearly two years.

Telereal Trillium wants to demolish the former DWP base at Greyfriars House, on Gallowgate, Aberdeen, and build apartments in its place.

City councillors got the chance to scrutinise proposals for the site at a meeting of the pre-application forum yesterday, where they heard from the applicant that the site had been on the market for “close to two years”.

Sam Rosenkratz, asset manager at Telereal Trillium, said: “We decided to obtain broad approval to progress a change of use to try and make it more attractive to the market.”

The building opened in the 1970s, and the DWP had a base there until January, but it has lain empty since.

Efforts had been made to get a new tenant in, but there has been no interest from businesses so developers are hoping it can instead be used for housing.

At the height of the Granite City’s oil fortunes, office space in the city was at a premium, with multiple new developments completed.

But following the downturn, there is an over-abundance of office space, with many firms choosing to downsize or move out.

Richard Slipper, managing director of Richard Slipper Planning Consultancy, which is working on the project, claimed a new council policy for the city centre, which means developers would not be expected to build affordable housing within units, had been “really beneficial” in convincing the applicant to develop the site.

This relies on the firm submitting a full planning application before June 30 next year and having the development signed off prior to December 31.

Mr Slipper said: “We do seek the waiver, it’s a really beneficial factor in this.”

The policy was introduced by council bosses to encourage more residential developments in the heart of the city.

The developers behind the scheme were also quizzed on who they anticipate would live in the flats and also what parking provision would be on site.

Claire Crawford, of estate agents Savills, which is also involved in the application, said they were trying to keep the target market as “flexible as possible”.

On parking, councillors were told around 50 spaces would be provided.

The developer intends to carry out more consultation with the local community before submitting detailed plans to Aberdeen City Council, with councillors to make their determination once an application has been lodged.