Empty Aberdeen industrial building could have future as martial arts studio

Plans have been lodged to convert a vacant industrial unit in Aberdeen into martial arts studio.

Mindsparx Health and Wellbeing, which is based in the city, has applied for a change of use for the premises on Commerce Street.

According to the documents submitted alongside the blueprints, there would also be a swimming pool at the site.

The empty commercial premises was previously used by HSS tool hire and it features an office as well as a bigger space behind that.

© Supplied by Ryden PLC

A planning statement lodged with the proposal and prepared by property firm Ryden said the project would mean “minor alterations” to the building.

It said: “Our client has proposed a viable alternative use for Unit 2 as a martial arts studio with training facilities, including an ‘endless’ swimming pool.

“This proposal would incur minor alterations to the interior layout of the premises, including the erection of new partition walls to form new rooms to house a changing area, shower room, the pool and its associated plant room.

“The proposed pool is a so-called ‘endless’ swimming pool, which incorporates jets to simulate a continuous current.

“The strength of this current can be adjusted to different speeds, catering to different swimmers’ abilities. Accordingly, the proposed swimming pool is highly compact, requiring less space and ongoing maintenance than a conventional swimming pool.”

The planning statement added that the project would mean the building returning to “active use” and it would be “compatible” with other premises in the area.

It said: “The proposed alternative use for the vacant commercial premises would see its return to active use and would restore active frontage along a section of Commerce Street, which suffers from property vacancy and resultant dead frontage.

“In doing so, the proposed use would not give rise to adverse effects on the character and amenity of neighbouring properties and would be highly compatible with other uses in the area.”