Employment lawyers call out ‘grey areas’ of coronavirus furlough scheme for oil and gas

Employment lawyers have criticised a lack of clarity in the government’s coronavirus jobs retention scheme, highlighting it is unlikely to prevent “difficult decisions” for the oil and gas sector.

Last week HMRC extended the cut-off date for workers to be eligible for the furlough scheme – which has gone live today – from February 28 to March 19, expected to help an extra “200,000” people across the UK.

Claire Scott, employment energy specialist at Pinsent Masons, said the programme was helpful to the industry but “grey areas” mean employers and workers may not be benefiting as intended.

Ms Scott, based in Aberdeen, said the “perfect storm” of the oil price drop and Covid-19 pandemic means it is “unlikely to be enough to prevent difficult decisions from being made”.